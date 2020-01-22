Dyer, Richard E., Sr.

Dyer, Richard E., Sr. April 1, 1927 - January 19, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Mary. Survived by sons, Richard Jr., Michael (Peggy), Jeff (Charmaine); daughters, Kathy Muckey, Carol Heath (Dennis), Marianne Manion (Don); 17 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren WAKE SERVICE: Thursday, January 23rd, 7pm West Center Chapel. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, January 24th, 10:30am Holy Cross Catholic Church. Interment: Resurrection. Memorials are suggested to Henry Doorly Zoo. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

