Dye, Charlene M. Age 77 Charlene Mae Dye, of Waterloo, NE, died Monday, July 16, 2018, at her daughter's home in Omaha. She was born in Fairfax, MO, in 1940. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roger Dye; four sisters and six brothers. Survived by her daughters, Tina Cote of Omaha and Sheila Thorington of Missouri Valley, IA. FUNERAL SERVICES: 2pm Friday, July 20, 2018, at the Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn with burial to follow at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Elkhorn. Visitation with the family will be one hour before services at the funeral home. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple 402-289-2222

