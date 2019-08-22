Dvorak, Kimberley A. "Kim"

Dvorak, Kimberley A. "Kim" December 27, 1954 - August 19, 2019 Survived by, husband, Carey; children, Carey Jr. (Erin), April, Matthew, Ashleigh, Tiffany Eadie (Chad), Christopher "Bud" (Roman), Amber Yoo (Simon); "son," Christian; parents, Eugene and Peggy Sattler, brothers, Richard (Lore) and Craig (Vicki) Sattler; seven grandchildren. Family will receive friends Sunday, August 25th, from 5-7pm, at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Monday, August 26th, 11am, at West Center Chapel. Interment: Resurrection. Memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.