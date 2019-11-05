Duvall, Philip K.

Duvall, Philip K. Age 85 Philip K. Duvall, of Missouri Valley, IA, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Community Memorial Hospital in Missouri Valley, IA. VISITATION: Wednesday, from 6-8pm, with a prayer service at 7pm, at the First Presbyterian Church in Missouri Valley, IA. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: 11am Thursday, November 7, 2019, First Presbyterian Church, Missouri Valley, IA. HENNESSEY FUNERAL HOME 310 E. Huron Street | Missouri Valley, IA | (712) 642-2745

