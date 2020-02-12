Dutch, Thomas O. April 20, 1935 - February 9, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Oliver D. and Esther (Fried) Dutch; brother, Daniel C. Dutch; and nephew, Michael Jensen. Survived by wife, Donna (Gaddie) Dutch; sons, Keith (Lourdes), Glenn (MaryBeth) and Kenneth (Rebecca); grandchildren: Alexei, Ghie, Spencer, Grace, Alec, Bram and Nathan; sisters, Virginia Sue (Roy) Rayner and Mary Ellen (Les) Jensen; sister-in-law, Patty (Daniel) Dutch; several nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Friday, February 14th from 12 noon to 1pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 1pm. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Dutch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.