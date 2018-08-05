Duron, Ramon N. "Hoss" Jun 2, 1936 - Aug 3, 2018 Preceded in death by parents, Ramon and Maria Duron; and 7 brothers and sisters. Survived by children, Maria (CuCu) Carino, Mona (Rob) Randall, Sophie (Herb) Jones, Diane Pettes; and Manuel Duron; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, August 7, at 11am at Good Shepherd. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. 402-505-9260 www.gsfuneral.com

TERRI DURHAM

Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW District 10 Chaplain

