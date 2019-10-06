Duran, Doris "Molly" May 20, 1935 - October 2, 2019 Age 84. Molly was a passionate and special person who will be missed. Preceded in death by husband, Eugenio "Gene" Duran; mother, Doris Wolbing; father, Herman Wolbing; and brother, Robert "Bob" Wolbing. Survived by her children, Toni Duran Hoyme (Terry), Paul Duran (Lisa Gustin), and Ken Duran; sisters, Carol Overman (Gary) and Marilyn Deuel-White (Don); brother, Kurt Wolbing (Joy); sisters-in-law, Bernice Martinez and Dora Duran; brother-in-law, Ray Duran; and many other loving friends and relatives. She came from humble beginnings in Clarkston, and Spokane, WA. Molly, beloved wife and mother, was the strongest and most loving person in her children's lives. As a military wife, she managed her 3 children and raised them alone for a year while her husband, Gene, was serving in SE Asia. Molly's working career began in a bank in Spokane and continued to her HR position at NAF personnel at Offutt AFB for 17 years. Molly was a Cub Scout Den Mother and had a special talent was making ceramic dolls for people she loved, as well as collecting antique dolls. This amazing woman was loved by her children and her grand-fur babies. There is so much to share about this woman: her friendship, her love of life and the strength the good Lord provided for her to be who she was. May the Lord bless her and keep her in His divine light forever. Per her wishes, there will be no service; only cremation where she will join her husband Gene. Memorials suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
