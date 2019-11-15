Duracinski, Clarence S. "Whitey"

Duracinski, Clarence S. "Whitey" July 8, 1930 - November 6, 2019 Preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Sophie Duracinski; son, Lee Duracinski; granddaughter, Miranda Hadnot. Survived by his wife of 64 years, Maxine Duracinski; children, Sue (Ron) Hadnot, Steve (Denise) Duracinski, and Jon (Paula) Duracincki; seven grandchildren, 11 greatgrandchildren. Whitey retired after 36 years of working with Union Pacific Railroad and served our country in the United States Air Force. VISITATION: Monday, November 18, from 5-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, at Bethany Funeral Home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, November 19, at 10am at St. Gerald Catholic Church (96th and Q). Interment at Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to be used toward Alzheimer's research advancement. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.