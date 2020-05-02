Dupley, Marilyn J. April 26, 1926 - April 27, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Donald N. Dupley; son, John Patrick Dupley; and sister, Grace Wolfe. Survived by daughter, Marjorie A. Dupley. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Sunday, May 3rd from 3pm to 5pm, at the West Center Chapel. VISITATION: Monday, May 4th from 10am to 11am followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am, West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church or St. Vincent de Paul Society. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

