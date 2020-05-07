Dunwoody, Jake Robert Jake Robert Dunwoody, 31, of Omaha, passed away, Sunday, May 3rd. He was born October 14, 1988; he is the son of Matt and Lisa Dunwoody of Bennington, Nebraska. Jake loved music, and was in many bands over the years. He has cherished bandmates, fans and friends all over the country from his many tours. Our home was always filled with music that he played with his father and brother Luke. His band Left Handed Country was his most recent and he enjoyed having his father sit in with them and play music together. They played everything from Ernest Tubbs to Charlie Daniels. He loves music of every genre from classical to country. If you knew Jake you loved him. His laugh was contagious. He never wanted anyone to be left out and would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. His style, swagger and charm had no comparison. He is and will always be, your brother, your friend, your bandmate, your family, your soulmate, our child. Jake worked at La Buvette in the Old Market for many years. It was more than a job to him. The friends and family he made there are truly one of a kind. He greeted every dog by name in the Old Market. And everyone in the Old Market greeted Jake "Jacques" by name as well. La Buvette considered "Jacque" the glue of their tightknit family, the prince, the unofficial mayor, and honorable knight of the kingdom known as Buvette. Jake could always be seen with his dog Scvlly. He rescued her and she rescued him. They were a team of two. And then there were three. Jake's happiest day was October 14, 2019 when he became engaged to the love of his life, Christina Mainelli, with his dog Scvlly by their side. He wanted to tell everyone they were engaged and shout it from the mountaintops. Jake is survived by his parents Matt and Lisa Dunwoody, his brother, Luke, his fianc� Christina Mainelli, grandparents Bob and Norma Carlson and grandfather Rex Dunwoody. Many, many family, friends musicians and co-workers. Jake lived his life with no regrets and he is one perfect soul who has rendered unto the spirit. We will all plan a celebration of his life at a later date. Condolences can be sent to Christina and the family at 8152 N 158th St, Bennington, NE 68007 Rest in peace our child, our son, brother, soulmate, band mate, friend, family, our beautiful one of a kind, Long Haired Country boy. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com
