Dunning, Richard L. "Dick" August 10, 1936 - December 26, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Edward and Mary Alice Dunning. Survived by wife, Mary Ann; brothers, Dennis (Diana) and Greg (Marilyn) of Bedford, TX; sisters, Kathy (George) Buckler and Micki Ash of Augusta, KS; children: Doug (Marva); Margaret (Mike) O'Loughlin; John (Jill) of Topeka, KS; Betsy (Dave) Weber; and Kevin (Angelica); 15 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren. Dick was in the City Prosecutor's Office for 35 years. He was active in many aspects of St. James Parish over the years, and was a longtime participant in the SJ/SEA Melodrama. VISITATION: Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, from 5-7pm followed by a prayer service, at St. James Parish. MEMORIAL MASS: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, 10:30am, at St. James Parish. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to St. James Parish Center Renovation.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Dunning as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.