Dunn, William J.

Dunn, William J. August 8, 1931 - September 29, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, William and Lucy Dunn; and brother, James Dunn. Survived by wife, Jane Dunn; children, Steven Dunn, Patrick Dunn, Terri (Casey) Latta, Daniel (Emily) Dunn, and Martha (Marc) Wharton; grandchildren, Paige, Grace, William, Noah, Scarlott, Max, Maeve, Nora, and Bridget; great-grandchildren, Leio and Paisley; sister, Mary Stelloh; and numerous nieces and nephews. SERVICES: Wednesday 10:30 am at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Interment in Resurrection Cemetery. VISITATION: Tuesday 5-7pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm, all at John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. Memorials to Knights of Columbus, Madonna School, or American Legion Post # 1. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL 1010 North 72nd St. 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.