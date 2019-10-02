Dunn, William J. August 8, 1931 - September 29, 2019 SERVICES: Wednesday 10:30am at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Interment in Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Knights of Columbus, Madonna School, or American Legion Post # 1. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL 1010 North 72nd St. 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

