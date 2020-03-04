Dunn, JoAnne April 4, 1932 - March 2, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, John R. "Dick" Dunn, Sr. Survived by children: Sherri. L. Rutmanis (Val), Terri L. Carl and John R. "Rick" Dunn, Jr. (Barb); four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Donald Darrow (Doris); and sister, Janice Andreason (Ivar.) Family receives friends Friday, March 6th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, March 7th, 11am, West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

