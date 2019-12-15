Dunn, Jeffe L. October 2, 1963 to December 14, 2019 Preceded in death by his mother, Jeanine Dunn. Survived by his father, Julius Dunn; his sisters, Julie Dunn, and Jodi Ethen; his brother, Jason (Mary Ellyn) Dunn; nephews; nieces; large family and friends. FUNERAL SERVICES will be Tuesday, December 17, at 10:30am at StoneBridge Christian Church Omaha Campus, 15801 Butler Ave., Omaha, with Luncheon to follow at Church. Memorials to the family or StoneBridge Christian Church.

