Age 80, of Louisville, NE. Survived by husband, James Dunn; daughter, Kathy Cosgrove (Mike Langford); grandchildren: Kyle Derby, Jordan (Eric) Stockwell, Preston (Allyson) Derby, Cody Johnson, Chase Cosgrove, Aaron Langford, Josh Langford, and Sarah Langford; great-grandchildren: Jaxon Derby, Piper Derby, Pexton Derby, and Caden Stockwell; and her brother, Larry Kocourek. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Kocourek;  and son, Allen Dunn. FUNERAL MASS: Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at 10:30am at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 101 Broadway, Manley, NE, with burial at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Humane Society.Condolences may be sent to fusselmanallenharvey.com. Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, 413 Elm Street, Louisville, NE 68037  | 402-234-3985  

