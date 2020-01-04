Dunlap, Willie Lee November 29, 1959 - January 1, 2020 Age 60. Preceded in death by daughter, Larona Dunlap; mother, Bonalee Dunlap; brother, Roger Dunlap; and sister, Vickie Stewart. Survived by daughter, Lytheria Rodriguez (Jeremy); son, Justin Dunlap; nieces, Danyell Snell (Jack) and Shannon Morrison (Roger); grandchildren, Sirius Pettigrew and Myleigh Dunlap. VISITATION Sunday, January 5, 5-7pm at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL Monday, January 6, 1pm at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Interment Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

