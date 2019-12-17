Dunlap, James R., M.D. September 1, 1930 - December 16, 2019 Preceded in death by son, Timothy G. Dunlap. Survived by wife, Joan M. Dunlap; children: Mary Capadano (Harry), Thomas Dunlap, Sr. (Janice), Patrick J. Dunlap, Margaret D'Costa (Ophill), James R. Dunlap, Jr. (Margie), Suzanne Carl (Douglas), Monica Thiel (Joe), Amy Dickas (Steve), Jennifer Livingston (Mike), Allison Dunlap and Maria Dunlap; 34 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends Thursday, December 19th from 5pm to 7pm, at Christ the King Catholic Church (654 86th St.) followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, December 20th, 10am, Christ the King Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Archdiocese of Omaha Seminary Fund, Madonna School, Institute for Priestly Formation, Creighton Preparatory School, Christ the King Catholic Church, or masses. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

