Dunlap, James R., M.D.

Dunlap, James R., M.D. September 1, 1930 - December 16, 2019 MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, December 20th, 10am, Christ the King Catholic Church (654 86th St.) INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Archdiocese of Omaha Seminary Fund, Madonna School, Institute for Priestly Formation, Creighton Preparatory School, Christ the King Catholic Church, or masses. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of James Dunlap, M.D. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.