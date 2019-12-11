Dunkle, Gloria L. (Schultz) April 1, 1953 - December 8, 2019 VISITATION: Thursday, Dec. 12th, from 5-8pm at Bethany Funeral Home. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Friday, Dec. 13th, at 11am at Bethany Funeral Home. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.