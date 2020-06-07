Dunker, Nadine F. Age 90 Bennington, NE. Preceded in death by husband Laurance Dunker. Survived by children: Todd (Barb) Dunker, Lance (Michele) Dunker, Clark (Lorie) Dunker, Laurel (Mitch) Keebler, and Curt (Anna) Dunker; 9 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and brother Eldon Asche. Private Graveside Services will be held. Interment in Flower Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Clarkson School of Nursing. Condolences to: www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com HADAN GOLDEN REICHMUTH MORTUARY Bennington, NE 402-238-2291

