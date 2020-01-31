Dungy, Lester L.

Dungy, Lester L. Age 68 Surviving family, children, Tanishia and Markell; 10 grandchildren; six great - grandchildren; brothers, Berry, Jeff, Levi, Eli; his sisters, Uneal, Anna Marie, Geneva, Diana, Kathleen and Rosemary; a host of nieces, nephews and friends. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, Feb. 3, 2020; 12 noon, Koinonia Friends of Christ Church (3208 Corby, Omaha, NE) with visitation starting at 10am. CREMATION. Entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 3920 North 24 Street, Omaha, NE (402) 453-7111, www.omahathomasfh.com

