Dungan, Michael L.

Dungan, Michael L. March 13, 1936 - October 12, 2019 Preceded in death by son, Shawn. Survived by wife, Margaret, of 60 years; daughter Margy Nielsen (Brett); daughter-in-law Kris Dungan; grandchildren Shayne Reinke (Jared), Drew Dungan, and Summer Nielsen (fiance Alec Oberndorfer); siblings, Jack of Calgary, Alberta, Jim (Carol) of Chaska, Minnesota and Judy Crase of Superior, Wisconsin; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mike was an avid curler and long time member of the Aksarben Curling Club. FUNERAL SERVICE will be Wednesday, October 23, 10am, at St. Leo Catholic Church. Michaels body was donated to the Nebraska Anatomical Board.

