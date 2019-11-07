Duncan, Kenneth E.

Duncan, Kenneth E. Age 60 Preceded in death by parents and one brother. Survived by wife, Brenda; children, Lori (Nick), Aaron (Christine), Alicia (Josh), Matthew and Tiffany (Zach); eight grandchildren; two brothers and one sister. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 4:30pm, at Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. VISITATION: Saturday, 2pm until time of service. Complete obituary on Funeral Home website. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

