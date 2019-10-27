Duguay, Deanna Lee Age 81 Omaha. Entered into Heaven on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Born November 11, 1937. Survived by husband, Joseph A. Duguay (Duke); children, Tammy Ethridge (Jeff), Troy Duguay (Denise), and Todd Duguay; 3 grandchildren, Anthony Gibilisco, Coral Duguay and Joseph Duguay; and brother, Russell Buller. MEMORIAL SERVICES: Friday, November 1, with a GATHERING at 3pm and SERVICE at 4pm, all at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 11615 "I" Street, Omaha, NE. In Lee's memory, please wear Husker attire.

