Dugan, Edward R. August 23, 1932 - November 29, 2019 Survived by wife of 64 years, Joan Dugan; son, Patrick Dugan; daughters, Debbie (David) Baker, Lynne Vittitoe, and Pamela Dugan; nine grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. CELEBRATION OF EDWARD'S LIFE: Monday, December 2, at 6pm, with VISITATION one hour prior, all at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). Interment: Calvary Cemetery. For more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE (402) 895-3400

