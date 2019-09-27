Dufresne, Ronald R. "Ron" July 13, 1951 - September 15, 2019 Age 68, of Council Bluffs, IA. Survived by wife of 44 years, Linda Dufresne; sisters, Lorraine Larose, and Jeannine Gaillardetz; brothers, Gilbert (Carmen) Dufresne, and Jerry (Roselyn) Dufresne; and many other family and friends. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, September 30, 1pm at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Paralyzed Veterans of America, or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. For more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

