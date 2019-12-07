DuFour, Jethro Adam September 4, 1986 - December 4, 2019 Preceded in death by father, Dennis DuFour; and uncle, Dan DuFour. Survived by mother, Shari Kellner; sister, Ashly Sanchez; uncle, Larry Kellner; niece, Aliyah; and nephew, Alex. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Sunday, December 8, 2019, at 1pm at Good Shepherd. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. | (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com

