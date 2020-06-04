Duffy, Timothy James

Duffy, Timothy James November 27, 1960 - June 2, 2020 He was preceded in death by his father, Jerome Duffy. Tim is survived by his loving mother, Claudia Duffy; daughter, Abbey Milder; sisters: Rose Hassenstab (Jim), Colleen Kepler, and Jennifer Huffman (Ed); brothers, Blaine Duffy (Jan), and Robert Duffy (Kellie); beloved friends, Emily and Ducky Milder, many nephews and nieces. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, June 6th, 3pm, at the West Center Chapel with military honors. INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery. Donations are suggested to the Visiting Nurses Association, or the Omaha Veteran's Affairs Voluntary Services. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Timothy Duffy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.