Duffy, Philip Dennis Age 72 Philip Dennis Duffy, age 72, died on Thursday, July 5, 2018 at his home in Camdenton, Missouri. He was born in Omaha, Nebraska on March 14, 1946 to Philip A. Duffy and Ruth (French) Duffy. He was the second child and eldest son of six children. Denny was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. After graduating from Bellevue High School in 1964, he attended Kearney State University, where he was a member of the Theta Xi fraternity. During his enrollment, Denny was drafted into the U.S. Army for service in the Viet Nam War. Subsequently, Denny served in the U.S. Navy and Naval Reserves. Following his military service, Denny worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Lebanon, Missouri, until his retirement. Among his many other jobs, Denny worked on a ranch in the sand hills of Nebraska and on a farm in Falcon, Missouri. Denny loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping, shooting sports, hiking, boating, and fishing throughout his life. He also had a passion for music and history. Denny and his wife, Barbara Duffy recorded several albums of historical and period music with friends. He and his wife performed their music for historical reenactments, a pastime Denny enjoyed for many years. For his service to his country, Denny was awarded the Purple Heart, a National Defense Service Medal, a Vietnam Campaign Medal, a Combat Infantry Medal, and the Bronze Star. Above all, Denny loved spending time with family and friends, both far and wide. Denny was preceded in death by his father Philip A. Duffy, mother Ruth (French) Duffy, and sister Frances (Duffy) Miller. Denny is survived by his wife, Barbara Duffy of Camdenton, MO; son, Brian (Krista) Duffy of Franklin, TN; daughter, Elizabeth (Carl) Anderson of Kansas City, MO; daughter, Michaela (Justin) Hostetler Duffy of Mishawaka, IN; stepson, Alan (Dixie) Hopkins of Houston, TX; stepson, Mike (Julie) Hopkins of Houston, TX; and stepdaughter, Lorene Kirkman of Kaiser, MO. He also leaves behind his brother-in-law, Jack Miller; brothers, Mike (Jan) Duffy and Kevin (Mary) Duffy; and sisters, Maureen (Rich) Losee and Katie (Mark) Nazeck. He also leaves behind seven grandsons, two granddaughters, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation: Sunday, July 8, from 2-3pm, and Memorial Service from 3-4pm at Hedges-Scott Funeral Home in Camdenton, MO. Additional Services will be held on Sunday, July 15. A VISITATION will be from 4:30-6:30pm and MEMORIAL SERVICE from 6:30-7pm will be held in Denny's hometown of Bellevue, NE, at the Bellevue Memorial Funeral Home. Full military honors will be given by American Legion Post 331 on July 16th at 10am, when he will be entombed at the National Cemetery in Omaha, NE. In honor of Denny's memory, the family asks that you consider making donations to: The Boy Scouts of America and the Girl Scouts of America. Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com. Hedges-Scott Funeral Home Camdenton, MO (573) 346-2090
(1) entry
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW District 10 Chaplain
