Duffy, Owen E. Jul 15, 1938 - Jun 19, 2018 Preceded in death by wife, June (Fischer); parents, William and Leona. Survived by many loving relatives and friends. FUNERAL: Monday, 1pm, at the mortuary. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. VISITATION begins Monday, 12pm. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK- CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

TERRI DURHAM

Thank you for your service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW District 10 Chaplain

