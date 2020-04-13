Duffy, Joseph D. "Pody" March 27, 1956 - April 8, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Mary "Boots"; and sister, Julia Stewart. Survived by brothers, Ben (Mary Ann), Robert (Rhonda), and Matthew (Mary); sisters, Maggie Duffy (Stuart Hald), and Jennifer (Jeff) Chubb; numerous nieces and nephews. Private Services were held. Memorials to Douglas County Health Center, or VNA Hospice. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

