Duffield, Jack F. March 27, 1926 - May 8, 2020 Preceded in death by beloved wife of 50 years, Ruth; parents; 2 brothers; and special companion, Pat Chrisman. Survived by son, Steve Duffield (Melinda); daughter, Shannon Fonda (John); grandchildren, Jill (Klint), Steve (Lindsey), Michelle (Drew), and Jeff (Chaz); 6 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. VISITATION: Tuesday, May 12, from 2-4pm at Crosby Colonial Chapel. Private Graveside Service. Interment in Yutan Cemetery in Yutan, NE. Memorial contributions to Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church. CROSBY BURKET SWANSON GOLDEN 11902 W. Center Road 402-333-7200 | www.crosby-burket.com

