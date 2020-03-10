Duffack, William Charles March 5, 1932 - February 26, 2020 William Charles Duffack passed away February 26, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL. Duff, affectionately known as "The Colonel," was born ON March 5, 1932, in Omaha, the third of William and Fern Duffack's four children. He attended Omaha North High School and lettered in baseball, basketball, and track. Duff's High School activities began his lifelong interest in sports. In 1998, Omaha North recognized him as a Viking of Distinction, an honor reserved for Omaha North graduates who achieve outstanding success in their chosen careers. Duff and his younger brother James are the only two siblings of Omaha North to earn the distinction. Duff earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education from the University of Omaha. A lefty, he pitched and played outfield during his four years at U of O. He delivered mail and played semi-pro baseball in the farm communities surrounding Omaha to earn money for school. During his sophomore year, Duff joined the United States Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps and committed to pilot training upon graduation. Duff served 27 years in the United States Air Force. He retired as a full Colonel in 1981. He accumulated over 5,500 hours of flight time during his career and piloted a variety of single engine jet aircraft, including the F-86, F-100, F-102, F-106, and T-33. He completed 177 close air support combat missions flying the F-100 during his 1967-68 tour in Vietnam. The Colonel earned thirteen military commendations during his career, including the Distinguished Flying Cross for "heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight" and the Bronze Star for "heroic or meritorious service in a combat zone."He spent every day in the gym after retiring from the service. Duff met his wife Ann Bullock of Monticello, FL, during an assignment to Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, FL. They were married for 58 years. He was a member of the Order of Daedalions at Shaw AFB, South Carolina; and Moody AFB, Valdosta, GA; the retired officers' association; the American Legion; and the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. The Colonel worked hard, enjoyed a good steak, drank cheap bourbon, and loved to hunt and fish. He is survived by his wife, Ann; son, William Jr.; brother, James; and nieces and nephews. MILITARY INTERMENT: Thursday, March 12th, at 11am at the Tallahassee National Cemetery. Beggs Funeral Home 485 E Dogwood St, Monticello, FL 32344 | (850) 997-5612
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.