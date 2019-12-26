Duey, Douglas V.

Duey, Douglas V. March 24, 1947 - December 20, 2019 Age 72 of Plattsmouth, NE. Preceded in death by his parents, David and Wilma Duey. Survived by his brother, David H. (Ann) Duey of Omaha; sister, Diana Strokan of Plattsmouth, NE; nieces and nephews, Laura (Scott) Strickland, Sarah Duey, Daniel (Amy) Duey, Natasha (Tomas) Duran, Nathan (Kalin) Strokan; and great-nieces and nephews, Sidney, Jessica, Thea, Elliott, Jacob and Gabriella. A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10am at First Presbyterian Church, Plattsmouth, NE. There will be No Visitation. Memorials may be directed to the Cass County Historical Society, 346 Main Street, Plattsmouth, NE. 68048, Plattsmouth Community Foundation, PO Box 342, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 or The Nature Conservancy, 4245 North Fairfax Dr, suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203. BRIAN P. HARVEY FUNERAL HOME 306 N 7th Street, Plattsmouth, NE | 402-296-4445

To send flowers to the family of Douglas Duey, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 4
Memorial Service
Saturday, January 4, 2020
10:00AM
First Presbyterian Church
701 Chicago Ave
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Douglas's Memorial Service begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.