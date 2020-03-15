Dudley, Michael Alan Sr.

Dudley, Michael Alan Sr. January 19, 1953 - March 9, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Barbara J. Dudley; and parents, Alverta and Bob C. Dudley. Survived by children, Heather N. (Jeff) Tandy, and Michael (Amanda) Dudley; sisters, Pam (Gary) Orr, and Debra (Jonathan) Graham; grandchildren, James Dudley, Corrin Tandy, and Harper Dudley; significant other, Barbara Kuddes; and close friends, Kevin and Colleen Purcell, Norman and Linda Vinderslev, and Pam and Ron Vanhoose. Michael was an avid music lover with a large vinyl collection that showcased his love for Alice Cooper. He also never missed a football Saturday and represented his love of the Huskers with his vast collection of memorabilia. Lastly, he was a self-taught artist and many of his friends and family reaped the benefits of this extraordinary talent. Memorial Service to be held at a later date. ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367; Omaha NE 68144 | 402-393-0319

