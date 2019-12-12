Dudley, Marvin Dean

Dudley, Marvin Dean May 14, 1929 - December 9, 2019 Marvin was called home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Preceded in death by daughter, Susan; brother, Rolland. Survived by wife, Vivian, the love of his life for 72 years; sister, Sandra; daughters, Karen (Chip) and Cyndy; son, Ed (Jenny); ten grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was a man of many talents who was totally devoted to his family. If you wish to honor Marvin's life, memorials may be sent to the Gretna United Methodist Church (11457 S 204th St. Gretna, NE 68028). CELEBRATION OF LIFE to be held at a later date. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

