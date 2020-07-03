Dubbs, Joshua A.

Dubbs, Joshua A. Age 21 - June 29, 2020 Member of Steamfitters Local 464. Preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Gary Dubbs and Sandy Dubbs-Heffner. Survived by mother, Shelly; father, Andy (Kim); brothers, Jesse, Cory, and Dustin Glazebrook; maternal grandparents, Howard and Dottie Toelle; countless friends. VISITATION: Sunday, July 5, 4-8pm at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 7706 S 96th St. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Monday, July 6, 11am at church. COVID restrictions and social distancing rules apply. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family to be designated for various charities in Josh's name. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.