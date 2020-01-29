Drzaic, Eleanor Ann (Kysela) November 13, 1931 - January 26, 2020 Preceded in death by her husband, Steve Drzaic. Survived by sons: Paul (Dawn), Steve, David (Amy Adams), Tom; grandchildren: Kristina, Alex, Rodney, Eva, Patrick, Gabriella, Benjamin, Juliana; sisters, Shirley (George) Matuella and Virginia Shudinis; sisters-in-law, Mary Podnar and Sophia Drzaic; brother-in-law, Rev. Frank Drzaic and many nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Thursday, 4:30pm, with a WAKE SERVICE at 6:30pm, at the mortuary. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, 9:30am, at the mortuary to at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church at 10am. Interment: St. John's Cemetery, Bellevue, NE. Memorials to Susan G Komen for the Cure. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

