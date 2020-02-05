Dropinski, Francis E. "Gene" Age 79 - February 2, 2020 Francis Eugene "Gene" Dropinski, age 79 of Bellevue, NE, was born on May 18, 1940 in Omaha, NE, to Zygmunt and Cecilia (Chapleski) Dropinski. He passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020, surrounded by family at his home in Bellevue, NE. On May 18, 1963 he was united in marriage to Marianne Koukal in Wahoo, NE. Together they shared 56 years of marriage. They made their home in Bellevue where they raised their four children: Debra, Daniel, Denise, and Darin. Gene retired from Union Pacific Railroad after 43 years where he happily finished his career as a conductor, served for the United States Marine Corp before that for eight years, and spent a couple decades doing construction when he found the time around South Omaha. His favorite color was blue. Gene is survived by his children, Debbie (Brian) Richardson, Dan (Ruth) Dropinski, Denise Wieczorek, Darin (Mary Beth) Dropinski; grandchildren, Laci (James Ryan) Pemberton, Brittani (Nathan) Glup, Tyler Richardson, Daniell (Nick) Soggin, Chaz Wieczorek, Dylan Dropinski, Andrew Richardson, and Nicolas Dropinski; eight great-grandchildren; as well as his sister, Lucy Riley, and brother, Leonard Dropinski; and many other loving family and friends. VISITATION: Wednesday, February 5, 5-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, at Bethany Funeral Home Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, February 6, 10am, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church (5612 S 36th St.) Interment at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Cemetery with Military Honors. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

