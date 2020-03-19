Driggs, Phoebe Marie May 9, 1929 - March 16, 2020 Phoebe Marie Driggs, age 90, of Frankfort, IN, died March 16, 2020 at St. Mary Healthcare in Lafayette, IN. Born on May 9, 1929 in Mead, NE to Tracy Ellsworth and Elsie (Watt) Mumford, she married Bernard Duwayne Driggs on December 31, 1949 in Omaha, NE. Phoebe was a 1947 graduate of Beatrice High School. She worked with her husband at Driggs Insurance Agency in Omaha, NE. She taught Sunday school and Bible studies at Eastside Christian Church in Frankfort, IN. Her other memberships included Eastern Star, General Federation of Women's Clubs, the Sarpy County Extension Board, and volunteering at the Midlands Hospital. She is survived by Eric Bernard (Marcia) Driggs of Omaha, NE; Daniel Tracy (Linda) Driggs of Frankfort, IN; and Cynthia Marie (Frank) Kneedler of Creston, IA; grandchildren: Chris, Adam, Jessica, Janelle, Marie, and Crystal; along with 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com, where you may share a personal message. Goodwin Funeral Home 200 S Main Street, Frankfort, IN 46041 | (765) 654-5533

