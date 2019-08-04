Drickey, Mary Ellen (Samuelson) November 28, 1924 - July 30, 2019 Child of the Depression. She was a daughter, sister, niece, cousin, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, retired payroll supervisor for the Corps of Engineers, former Omaha Public School board member, life-long Democrat, a political activist who spearheaded the women's movement both locally and nationally, served on the Omaha Mayor's Commission on the Status of Women, was a Nebraska delegate for NOW, and a champion for Title IX funding. She was the recipient of many honors for her dedication and service to the community, including the Eleanor Roosevelt Woman of the Year award, a cherished recognition. She regretted her lack of a college degree. Loved Paul Newman's blue eyes, and every Kennedy she ever met. The last six years were hard. Dementia reduced her to a person she never would have wanted to become. Her wit, exuberance, and charisma were slowly silenced. Rest in peace, mama. Survived by children: David, Steven (Amy Yates), Susan, Kathy, Elizabeth, John (Marge); 10 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and close friends Virginia Walsh and Marge Charnquist. "I fought the good fight. Raise a glass." Services Private.
