Drey, Bonnell J. "Bonnie"

Drey, Bonnell J. "Bonnie" February 24, 1938 - March 16, 2020 Survived by husband, Donald L. Drey; children: Christie Drey, Don Drey, Jr. (Deborah) and David Drey; eight grandchildren: John McAndrews (Marjorie), Janelle Taylor (Douglas), Joey Welles (Sheryl), Dorothy Crocker (Benjamin), Darcie Duane (Aarone), Denise Drey, BreAnna Vigstoll, and Lindsey Drey; eight great-grandchildren; and sister, Pat Carl. Family MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, March 20th, 1:15pm, at the West Center Chapel. To view a live broadcast of this service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Bonnell Drey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.