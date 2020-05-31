Drew, Gary H. January 15, 1943 - May 27, 2020 Preceded by parents, Howard and Bette Drew. Survived by children: Kelsey Wagner (Kimi), and Colton Drew; sisters: Wendy Leitch (Steve), and Janey Dunn Sharpee (Alan); nephew, Chris Dunn; special friend, Reeno Townsley; other relatives and friends. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 3pm Thursday, June 4, at the Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

