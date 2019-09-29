Draper, Mary G. February 2, 1927 - September 25, 2019 Preceded in death by her husband, Earl Draper; her parents, James and Julia Garrett; and her brothers, Eugene, Thomas, Donald, Robert, and Richard. Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Lisa Draper; grandchildren, Holly Draper, and Brandon Draper and his wife, Jamie; great-granddaughters, Addison and Emily Draper; and grandpuppy, Gypsy. No Services. Memorials preferred to Live On Nebraska (liveonnebraska.org), and Team Mo-Kan (teammokan.org). BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.