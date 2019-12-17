Drake, Lou Ann Lou Ann Drake, age 85, passed away December 14, 2019. She was born in West Point, Nebraska on March 25, 1934 to the late Louis and Margaret (McGonigal) Toelle. Lou Ann retired from the Pottawattamie County Recorder's Office. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Drake; son, John "Mike" Drake; stepmother, Katherine Toelle. Lou Ann is survived by her son, Jim Drake (Jane); daughters, Pam McIntosh (Bruce) and Jodee Soto (Ruben); brother, Louis Toelle; sister, Sherry Toelle; grandchildren and great grandchildren. VISITATION is 5pm to 7pm on Wednesday December 18, 2019 at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL is 10am on Thursday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Interment is in the St. Bridget Cemetery near Honey Creek, Iowa. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

