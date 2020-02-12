Drake, D. Gary

Drake, D. Gary July 11, 1939 - February 9, 2020 Age 80 years. Passed away surrounded by his family. Gary was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. His family was his pride and joy and the greatest blessing of his life. He was born in Council Bluffs to Durwood and Grace Drake. Gary graduated in 1957 from Abraham Lincoln High School. He was united in marriage to Patricia Burgess on April 19, 1958 and they enjoyed over 61 years of loving marriage. He worked for Iowa Power and Light-Mid American Energy for 37 years. Gary's hobbies included golf, traveling and spending many winters in Arizona. He will be remembered for always helping friends and family and his fun loving sense of humor. His life will be celebrated by his devoted wife, Patricia; loving children, daughter and son in law, Michelle and Tim Olderog; and son, David Drake. Also cherished grandsons, Ryan (Katie) Olderog and Tyler Olderog, very special great-grandson Colton Olderog. Also special brother Bill (Betty) Burgess. Also cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends. Rosary recitation Thursday 6pm followed by VISITATION until 8pm at Funeral Home. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL Friday 11am followed by a luncheon all at Corpus Christi-Queen of Apostles Church. Family interment at Calvary Cemetery in Omaha. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

To plant a tree in memory of D. Drake as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.