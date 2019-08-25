Dozelencic, Michael S. August 12, 1952 - August 21, 2019 Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Michael J. and Leona (Saniuk) Dozelencic. He is survived by his sisters, Lucy Hulse and Joanne Dozelencic. VISITATION will be held Wednesday, August 28, from 5-7pm at Bethany Funeral Home, with VIGIL SERVICE to follow. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be Thursday, August 29, at 11am at St. Mary's Catholic Church (3529 Q St. Omaha, NE. 68107). INTERMENT in St. John's Cemetery. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison 402-593-6100 | www.bethanyfuneralhome.com

