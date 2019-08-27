Dozelencic, Michael S. August 12, 1952 - August 21, 2019 VISITATION will be held Wednesday, August 28, from 5-7pm at Bethany Funeral Home, with VIGIL SERVICE to follow. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be Thursday, August 29, at 11am at St. Mary's Catholic Church (3529 Q St. Omaha, NE. 68107). INTERMENT in St. John's Cemetery. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison 402-593-6100 | www.bethanyfuneralhome.com

