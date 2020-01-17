Downey, Diane M. February 4, 1955 - January 9, 2020 VISITATION: Friday, January 17th from 12 noon to 2pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by a CELEBRATION OF LIFE at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Education Savings and Trust 529 for the benefit of the Winquist Children. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

